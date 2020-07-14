Juveniles arrested in connection with burglary at Lebanon vape store

LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - Police have arrested two juveniles in connection with an early morning burglary at vape store in Lebanon.
Officers responded to the Midtown Vape Refinery in the 740 block of South Main Street in Lebanon on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. on a report that someone had thrown rocks through the store's glass doors.
Images of the suspect were gathered from video surveillance and shared on social media, which helped investigators to identify the suspect. During the investigation, it was learned that there was another suspect that had assisted in the burglary.
Officers and detectives found the two boys and took them into custody without incident. The boys were then transferred to Linn-Benton Juvenile Detention.
Police say most of the property that was taken in the burglary was recovered and later returned to the business. The items were valued at approximately $1,500.
Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about the case to call Detective Chad Christenson with the Lebanon Police Department at 541-451-1751, Ext. 4324.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
