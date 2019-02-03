K-9 Dozer finds suspect following burglary at home in unincorporated Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A police K-9 located a burglary and theft suspect hiding in unincorporated Hillsboro Sunday, according to deputies.
At about 2 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home in the 3000 block of Southwest 331st Avenue in unincorporated Hillsboro.
Deputies say the homeowner confronted the male suspect as he was leaving the property.
When he was confronted by the homeowner, the suspect turned over several stolen guns and ran away, according to deputies.
Deputies searched the area for the suspect and were assisted by Hillsboro police Officer Denise Lemen-Sipp and her K-9 partner Dozer.
After 10 minutes of searching, Dozer found the suspect hiding about a block away.
Teamwork, #dreamwork! @HillsboroPolice K-9 Dozer located a burglary suspect hiding near SW 331st/SW Wohler St in unincorporated Hillsboro. pic.twitter.com/Q0Muj8DGjV— WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) February 3, 2019
Deputies say the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Anthony J. Stone of Hillsboro, was safely taken into custody.
He was booked into the Washington County Jail and faces charges of burglary in the first degree and theft in the first degree (six counts).
All of the stolen guns were recovered by the homeowner.
