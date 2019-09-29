K-9 Grim helps Douglas Co. deputies apprehend 2 suspects in one night

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – K-9 Grim assisted deputies with the apprehension of two suspects in one night, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.
Shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, deputies received a tip that 23-year-old Christopher Binder of Glide was spotted in the 200 block of Brown Street in Glide. Binder had multiple active warrants for his arrest, according to deputies.
Deputies and Oregon State Police troopers arrived at the scene along with K-9 Grim.
K-9 Grim then tracked Binder down and located him along the riverbank.
Binder surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident. He was taken to the Douglas County Jail, where he was lodged on the multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants.
Later that same evening, deputies were called to a home in the 8000 block of Highway 42 in Tenmile on a report of a man hiding in a home who was violating a restraining order.
K-9 Grim found the suspect, 42-year-old Kenny Allen Edwards of Tenmile, hiding under a bed in the home.
The sheriff’s office says Edwards came out from under the bed but then began resisting deputies’ attempts to arrest him.
K-9 Grim was deployed and assisted deputies in taking Edwards into custody, despite his attempts to hurt the dog. K-9 Grim was not injured.
Edwards was taken to the Douglas County Jail where he was lodged on charges of restraining order violation, interfering with police, interfering with a law enforcement animal, and resisting arrest.
K-9 Grim, a 7-year-old German Shepherd, has been with the sheriff’s office since 2013.
