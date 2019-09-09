K-9 Grim helps track down 2 burglary suspects in Douglas Co.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A sheriff’s office K-9 helped track down two burglary suspects in Douglas County, according to deputies.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of Thurman Lane in Oakland shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
A witness saw someone run from the property when he arrived at the home. Deputies determined that a burglary had occurred and launched an investigation.
K-9 Grim was then dispatched the scene to track the suspects. Once there, K-9 Grim led deputies to an abandoned structure in the 200 block of Prescott Avenue and alerted them that the suspects were hiding nearby.
Christopher Robert Helm, 35, and Hondo Lee Kuntz, 42, both of Yoncalla, surrendered to deputies and were taken into custody without incident.
Helm was booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of criminal mischief I, burglary I, trespass II, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
Kuntz was booked on charges of burglary I, trespass II, criminal mischief III.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.