ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) – Police say a K-9 helped track down a bank robbery suspect after a pursuit near St. Helens on Tuesday.
According to St. Helens Police, just after 3 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at the U.S. Bank located at 58791 S. Columbia River Hwy.
The suspect entered the bank and produced a note demanding money. Police say he then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and got into a vehicle that was parked nearby.
Police say no weapons were seen during the robbery, and no injuries were reported.
Officers later found the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to stop it. However, the suspect failed to yield and led police on a pursuit westbound on Highway 30.
Police say after his vehicle became disabled, the suspect ran away.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deployed a K-9 to track down the suspect, who was taken into custody.
Police say the suspect had minor injuries from a dog bite and was taken to a Portland-area hospital to be treated.
St. Helens Police were assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Columbia City Police Department, Scappoose Police Department, Vernonia Police Department, and Rainier Police Department.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed any part of this incident is asked to contact St. Helens police at 503-397-1521.
