MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - The McMinnville Police Department arrested a man after drugs and a loaded gun were found inside his vehicle last Friday.
At around 2 p.m. on March 15, an officer saw a man wanted on a felony warrant driving a vehicle into Tice Rotary Park, located at 2761 Northeast Baker Street.
The officer contacted the man, identified as Seth Jones, as he exited the vehicle and arrested him on the warrant.
Police said narcotics K-9 Jack alerted his handler that there were illegal narcotics inside the vehicle. Jones gave officers permission to search, according to police.
Inside the vehicle, police said officers found a loaded .22 caliber handgun, 41 grams of crystal methamphetamine, digital scales, .9 grams of tar heroin, drug transaction records, and $865 in cash.
Jones was booked into the Yamhill County Jail on charges of unlawful distribution of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, possession of weapon by a felon, and the felony warrant for a probation violation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Good boy, Jack! Mr. President, build that wall!!!
