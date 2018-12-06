CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Two people were arrested early Thursday morning after deputies responded to a burglary call at a storage facility, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were called to AAA Keepsafe Mini Storage, located at 1005 Northeast 95th Street, at around 3 a.m.
Once at the scene, deputies took one suspect into custody without incident. A second suspect fled from the scene.
The sheriff's office said Deputy Boyle and K-9 Jango responded to the scene and searched for the second suspect. That suspect was located and taken into custody.
The second suspect was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for a dog bite, according to the sheriff's office.
Both suspects, whose names have not been released, were booked into the Clark County Jail.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.