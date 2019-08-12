GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) - A suspect from California was arrested after arriving at a Grants Pass hotel with three pounds of methamphetamine, according to police.
Rogue Area Drug Enforcement detectives, with the assistance of the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Marijuana Team and Homeland Security Investigations, began an investigation into Ronnie Markey Olloque on Sunday.
Detectives said Olloque, 35, of Carson, California, was arrested after arriving at the Best Western Hotel in Grants Pass.
Grants Pass Department of Public Safety K-9 Match located the meth concealed in a taped box inside a vehicle associated with Olloque, according to investigators.
Police said Olloque had more than three pounds of meth and $5,700.
Olloque was arrested and booked into the Josephine County Jail on charges of unlawful delivery and possession of methamphetamine.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
