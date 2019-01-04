WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A K-9 with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office made an early morning capture Friday when deputies searched for a car prowling suspect.
At 2:33 a.m., deputies responded to a report of three car prowlers in the 6000 block of Northwest Calypso Terrace in Bethany. A community member said the trio were trying to break into a vehicle and were later seen running away.
The sheriff’s office said Corporal Micah Akin and his partner, K-9 Stark, went to the scene to assist.
After 15 minutes of searching the area, Stark located a 19-year-old man hiding in a residential backyard. The man was arrested and identified as Ramon Zendejas-Holt of Portland.
Last month, Stark made three captures in one night all while wearing his Santa outfit.
Upon apprehending Zendejas-Holt, deputies found a wallet that had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle that was parked near the backyard. The owner of the wallet was contacted and returned their property.
When deputies found Zendejas-Holt’s Volkswagen sedan in the area, two females were inside the car. In their search of the sedan, deputies found a “large quantity of foreign currency.” Deputies believe the money was likely stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Zendejas-Hold faces charges of unlawful entry motor vehicle, three-degree theft and an outstanding felony warrant.
Deputies believe additional charges are likely.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the recovered foreign currency to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 629-0111.
In light of these thefts from unlocked vehicles, the sheriff’s office would like to encourage community member to follow the “9PM Routine,” which involves locking up property, turning off lights and bringing in valuables at 9 p.m. each night to reduce the likelihood of becoming a victim of property crimes.
