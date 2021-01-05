WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) - Some students in southwest Washington are back in their desks at school for the first time in months.
Woodland Public Schools students in grades K-4 returned for a hybrid schedule of in-person learning Tuesday morning after spending months learning from home.
"He's been doing online learning and that's been kind of a challenge," Dallas Brooks told FOX 12 as he was dropping his son off at Columbia Elementary. "He's excited to see all of his friends again and his teacher, and excited to be back and little bit of semblance of normal."
The school district says all students and staff will wear masks, social distance, and keep to certain groups.
The district says studies have shown COVID-19 transmission is low among young kids, and that's why just the younger students are back in class.
Brooks says knowing the district is taking extra steps helps to alleviate any fear.
"I know a lot of people here at school I grew up with and went to school with them, so I know they take it really seriously," Brooks said.
As for older students in grades 5-12, the district says they won't return to in-person learning until case counts fall - that's because the transmission rate is higher for them, like it is for adults.
