ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) - The Estacada School District becomes the first district in the Portland metro area to reopen entire schools to hybrid learning.
On Monday, all elementary students in Estacada were able to be back in a classroom.
Two weeks ago, the district welcomed back kindergarteners and first graders. Now, second through fifth grade students can return for hybrid learning.
Third grader Kasen Lesaide told FOX 12 he was looking forward to recess with his new classmates and meeting his teacher.
"I'm excited to see Miss Rutherford in person," Lesaide said.
"We're all anxious cause it’s been a year since they’ve been in school, but we’re excited that they get to interact with their peers. And see their teachers," said Ashley Smith, Lesaide's mother.
Estacada is a small school district with just two elementary schools, one middle school, one high school, and one charter school.
There are 1,800 students total in public school, and the district says roughly half of those students are in elementary school.
"It's just been really nice to hear the sounds of kids inside of buildings again," said Christina Anderson, principal at Clackamas River Elementary.
Families do have the option of staying with online learning from home if they wish. About 20 percent of families are doing just that.
For schools in the district there are new protocols in place, such as mask-wearing and reminders to practice air hugs as real hugs are not allowed yet under COVID-19 restrictions.
District officials say they're confident the safety and health protocols in place will keep kids, teachers and staff healthy.
Anderson told FOX 12 that having kindergarteners and first graders back first taught teachers they needed to allow more time for handwashing. She thinks the challenge with older kids would be different.
"I think the younger kids came in ready to learn the new system. They didn’t have to unlearn anything, so I’m sure with the older kids - there will be small tweaks. 'Yes, this is the way you did it last year, but it looks a little different now,'" Anderson said.
Some in-person learning is going on a the middle school and high school right now, but it's been extremely limited to just a few students. The district hopes to return more middle and high school students to hybrid learning next week.
(1) comment
The teachers must not have a union.
