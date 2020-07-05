LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office K-9 captured a hit-and-run suspect in Lincoln County on Saturday.
Law enforcement responded to the crash near the north end of the Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport at approximately 1:49 p.m.
Multiple 911 calls reported a maroon Chevrolet pickup had hit multiple cars and injured two teenagers and one adult, the sheriff’s office said. Bystanders observed the suspect jump out of the pickup and run into the dense foliage nearby.
Deputy Askin and his K-9 partner Bonni we deployed to assist. K-9 Bonni successfully tracked, found and apprehended the suspect later identified as Dylan A. Johnston, 26, of Toledo.
Johnston was charged with two counts of third-degree assault, assault on a public safety officer, possession of a concealed weapon and DUII, the sheriff's office said. His bail was set at $330,000.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
