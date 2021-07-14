ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) - Two young women were arrested on Tuesday following a robbery and assault in St. Helens, according to police.
Just after 1 p.m., officers responded to the report of an assault on MacArthur Street. Police said the victim reported she was in her vehicle and approached by two people who assaulted her, stole personal items, and then fled the area. Officers were unable to locate the suspects at the time. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said officers were dispatched later that same day to Maple Street where it was reported the suspects had been spotted. Officer Eggers, along with K-9 Ryder, responded and successfully tracked the suspects, identified by police as Ana Margarita Steidley, 22, and Tori Bethany Smith, 20, to a wooded area where they were hiding.
Both suspects were booked into the Columbia County Jail. Steidley is facing charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, and disorderly conduct. Smith is facing charges of first-degree robbery, third-degree assault, multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.