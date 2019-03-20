DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A police dog alerted detectives to more than half a pound of methamphetamine in a pickup during a traffic stop in Douglas County late Tuesday morning.
The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team with help from the Roseburg Police Department arrested 47-year-old Joseph Paul Minnick, of Winston, on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.
DINT says Minnick has been the subject of an ongoing investigation regarding drug activity. He was pulled over and arrested Tuesday just after 11 a.m. on Stewart Parkway near Airport Road.
Detectives say K9 Officer Trapper alerted them to narcotics in Minnick’s brown Toyota pickup, as well as other drug paraphernalia in the truck.
Minnick was lodged at the Douglas County Jail.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
