PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people were arrested after one of them hurt a police officer at an abandoned home in Portland, according to law enforcement.
The incident occurred in the 1200 block of North Bryant Street, which had been boarded up and secured and ordered to remain vacant, according to police.
Officers responded to the property to assist the Bureau of Development Services.
When police arrived and tried to arrest the man and woman, one of them fought with the officers, sending one officer to an area hospital with a minor injury. Officers used a police dog to track the second suspect, who had run from the scene.
Mathew Clark, 40, now faces charges of interfering with a police officer, resisting arrest, and numerous warrants. Brittany Eggers, 34, faces charges of interfering with a police officers and escape in the third degree.
