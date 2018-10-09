CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) - A woman is suing Fred Meyer after she says a camera caught her half-naked in a dressing room.
Carlee C. Gish says she was trying on clothes at the Clackamas Fred Meyer store on Southeast 82nd Drive in May when she saw a reflection of a camera pointing at a mirror in her dressing room.
Gish was “upset, anxious, nervous, embarrassed and shocked,” the suit states.
She quickly got dressed, exited the dressing room and located the camera in rafters overhead, according to the suit.
She then visited a customer service counter and complained to a Fred Meyer employee, who allegedly told her the camera would be removed.
When Gish visited the store again about a month later, the camera had not been removed, according to the suit.
A Fred Meyer spokesman Tuesday said he couldn’t comment on ongoing investigations and/or litigation.
Gish is seeking $300,000 for invasion of privacy and negligence. Her suit was filed in Clackamas County Circuit Court on Monday.
