AURORA, OR (KPTV) – A $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Aurora last year will expire if it’s not claimed in two days.
The unclaimed ticket’s numbers are 07-14-23-38-55-18, the Oregon Lottery says. It was purchased in the evening on Nov. 21, 2018.
To receive the prize, the winner must sign the back of the ticket and present it at the Oregon Lottery before 5 p.m. Thursday.
If no one claims the prize, the money will feed into the state’s Economic Development Fund, adding to the approximately $5 million in unclaimed prizes that go into the fund each year, according to lottery officials.
There are several other unclaimed Powerball prizes set to expire soon, including a $100,000 prize sold in Portland and another $50,000 prize sold in Medford.
All Oregon lottery tickets expire one year from the date of the drawing.
