COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - The family of a Washington man killed by a tree in the Columbia River Gorge reached a settlement with the state of Oregon over his death.
The state of Oregon paid $150,000 to 27-year-old Jorge Figueroa's family.
According to court documents, Figueroa was visiting the Columbia River Gorge from the Seattle-area with his family on June 28, 2015 when a large portion of a tree along Highway 30 fell onto the vehicle he was driving. Figueroa was killed instantly.
Court documents state that Figueroa's wife was seriously hurt. His mother-in-law and one of his daughters were also in the vehicle, but were not hurt.
Figueroa's family filed a wrongful death and negligence suit against the Oregon Department of Transportation in June 2017 and sought $2.2 million in damages.
The suit filed states that ODOT had a duty to maintain trees along Highway 30, and the tree that fell onto the vehicle "was in a significant state of decay."
The case was dismissed in Multnomah County Circuit Court after the settlement was reached.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.