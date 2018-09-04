Kah-Nee-Ta Resort & Spa closes after more than 5 decades

A central Oregon resort will officially close its doors Wednesday.
The Kah-Nee-Ta Resort & Spa in Warm Springs said last month it would permanently shut down “all outlets” Sept. 5 due to financial issues.
The resort, located about 25 miles north of Madras, has been open for more than five decades. More than 140 people are expected to lose their jobs.
According to a breakdown of employees provided to the state, 54 work in food and beverage, 40 are connected with rooms, 29 work in the recreation, spa or gift departments, while another 16 tend to maintenance and seven are in administration.
