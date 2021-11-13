PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A healthcare employee union and Kaiser Permanente reached an agreement on a new contract on Saturday, averting a possible strike.

The Alliance of Healthcare Unions, which includes the 3,400 Kaiser employees of Oregon and southwest Washington, reached a tentative agreement with Kaiser. The employees are represented by the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals.

The union representing the employees in Oregon and southwest Washington said it pushed back on Kaiser’s “two-tier” wage proposal and won good wage increases, racial justice language and language to address the staffing crisis. It said it is a step in a continuing fight for safe staffing and healthcare justice by organizing in communities.

Kaiser workers will strike Nov. 15, union says PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Nearly 3,400 Kaiser Permanente workers from both Oregon and southwest Washington plan to walk out on strike Nov. 15.

The OFNHP said members still need to vote on the contract, both locally and nationally. It said those votes will begin in the coming days after information sessions for the members.

“The pressure our members, including leaders and community, put on Kaiser and the threat of a strike worked and moved Kaiser leadership to do the right thing and settle a proposal that will improve care for the entire community,” Jodi Barschow, a Kaiser Sunnyside Registered Nurse and president of the OFNHP, said in a press release. “We look forward to supporting our patients and working with Kaiser to improve care across the country.”

The union had voted to strike on Nov. 4, citing harmful proposals put forward by Kaiser leadership as the driving factor. The strike was set to begin on Monday.