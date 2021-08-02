PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Kaiser Permanente announced on Monday that they will be making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all its employees and physicians.
As of July 31, 77.8% of Kaiser Permanente employees and more than 95% of Permanente Medical Group physicians have been fully vaccinated, and Kaiser Permanente has set a target date of September 30 to achieve a fully vaccinated workforce. Unvaccinated employees and physicians will be required to become fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or apply for medical or religious exemption.
Employees will be provided additional education on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine and will receive paid administrative time to get vaccinated at Kaiser Permanente’s on-site vaccination clinics or at other locations. The organization is working with its labor unions on implementation of the employee vaccination mandate and will also coordinate with local, state, and federal laws.
“Large groups of unvaccinated people are fueling the current increase in cases and 97% to 99% of COVID-19 hospital admissions are unvaccinated patients. Making vaccination mandatory is the most effective way we can protect our people, our patients, and the communities we serve. We encourage all health systems and business and industry leaders across the country to play a role in ending the pandemic by doing the same,” said Greg A. Adams, chair and chief executive officer, Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Health Plan, Inc.
OHSU made the announcement back in May that it intends to implement a similar policy for anyone with an OHSU identification badge, to the fullest extent allowed by law.
The announcement comes the same day the Oregon Health Authority announced five new COVID-19 deaths and 2,056 additional cases over a 3-day span.
