PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The union that represents more than 3,000 Kaiser Permanente nurses and other health care workers in Oregon will take a strike vote Monday night.

Members of Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals will vote digitally over the next few days. The union says it will try to give everyone the opportunity to vote, even if they have to ask them several times, call them or visit them.

The two sides are at odds over what each side considers "safe staffing." After months of negotiations, with no agreement, Kaiser Permanente workers represented by OFNHP may be ready to strike.

FOX 12 spoke with some Kaiser nurses who say there were patient care issues even before the pandemic. The staffing, they say, is too lean for the numbers of patients they are caring for. Another concern is low wages.

"We've put our proposals forward, but when Kaiser is offering one percent or one percent lump sum, that's far below community standard, and we are definitely expecting an increase to that proposal," Jodi Barschow, a registered nurse and president of OFNHP, told FOX 12 in September.

Last month, a Kaiser representative said employees represented by OFNHP earn 27 percent above the average market wage.

"Our goal is to keep and continue providing market-leading wages and benefits," Kaiser Permanente COO Wendy Watson said. "We want to attract and retain. So that's our goal. We want to get back to the table and come to an agreement with them."

Union leaders say they should have an idea of how the vote is going later this week, but the final results may not be known until next week. As many as 3,400 Kaiser employees could walk out.

In the meantime, Kaiser is asking employees to reject the call for a strike. The union would have to give Kaiser 10 days notice of a walkout, but Kaiser says if there is a walk out, they will still provide high-quality safe care, staffing facilities with physicians and other trained and experienced managers and contingency staff.