Kaiser workers on furlough as COVID-19 coronavirus patient receives treatment at Hillsboro hospital

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Staff members at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro have been put on furlough as Oregon’s first COVID-19 coronavirus patient receives treatment at the hospital.
Kaiser released a statement to FOX 12 on Monday saying per current CDC guidelines, people who have had contact with COVID-19 patients are asked to maintain self-isolation at home for 14 days.
An unreleased number of staff members met that criteria, according to Kaiser. That includes nurses and physicians.
Those workers have been placed on furlough.
“The number of furloughed staff changed daily, as we began with an abundance of caution and followed with a more detailed investigation into whether contact occurred,” according to a Kaiser statement.
The first of three presumptive cases of coronavirus in Oregon involves a Washington County man who works at Forest Hills Elementary School in Lake Oswego and is receiving treatment at the Kaiser Permanente facility in Hillsboro.
The Westside Medical Center has adjusted for furloughs by shifting work schedules. The hospital also has the option of bringing additional staff on contract, as is the contingency plan for other events that can alter staff resources, such as snowstorms.
“We are also working with OHA and others to implement procedures and protocols that will reduce staff impacts should we begin treating additional patients,” according to Kaiser Permanente.
Kaiser is also collaborating with the Oregon Health Authority “on the best, evidence-based, use of masks to protect our patients, staff and the community from the spread of infectious disease.”
