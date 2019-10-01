KALAMA, WA (KPTV) – Reading a book at bedtime isn’t something every parent can do, so a local elementary school principal decided to change that – by reading to students herself using social media.
The principal at Kalama Elementary had a problem. Last year, out of her 473 kids, 182 of them weren’t reading at grade level. Her solution? Read them a bedtime story.
Dr. Kala Lougheed’s school is at capacity. When their building ran out of space, the library was sacrificed.
“Our library now has two teachers in it,” she said.
So was her office.
“We lost our library two years ago. This year, we could either have counseling services for our kids and a place for people to meet, or we could have offices… so that’s my cart, that’s her cart, that’s the Spanish teacher’s cart, none of us have spaces,” said Lougheed.
Shelves were moved so that the library could survive on in the hallways.
“It wasn’t ideal. It’s not ideal, and the librarians of the world panic over how do you keep track of them, like we’re leaking books like crazy,” Lougheed said.
And just like her library fix, she’s taken a different approach to the other problem: kids reading below where they should.
“It’s just a ticket that can open their world to what’s out there, past and present and future,” said Lougheed.
So, knowing not every kid would read when they went home, she thought she might try something different.
“Parents might not read to their kids, but they’ll put them in front of a device,” Lougheed said. “The challenge was basically like, you have kids in your school that aren’t getting read a bedtime story, what are you going to do about it?”
So this school year, just about every night, she’s on the school’s Facebook page, going live around 7 p.m. and reading them a bedtime story herself.
“You know I don’t get to throw them all next to me on the couch and read them a story, but it’s better than nothing,” said Lougheed.
Today’s book?
“Pretty exciting… they did the cement today and they’re doing a really nice job building our new school, so it seemed like a good night to read, ‘Goodnight, Goodnight Construction Site,’” Lougheed said.
From the site of their new school, set to open next year, Lougheed read another bedtime story.
“There’s no substitute… I mean I believe kids learn to love books when they’re reading them with someone they care about and that cares about them, so you know it’s different,” Lougheed said.
She has no plans to quit her bedtime story sessions anytime soon, as the kids seem to like it too.
Next year, she looks forward to reading her stories from their new school, and yes, it’ll have a library.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
