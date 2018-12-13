KALAMA, WA (KPTV) - It’s a tough blow for a local family.
The owner of a Kalama laundromat came face-to-face with a burglar Saturday morning, but the crook got away.
Then, Thursday morning, the business was burglarized again.
“They picked the deadbolt,” George Knight-Powell said, pointing to the back door of the business.
Knight-Powell owns the TLC Laundromat, which also has a coffee shop and deli inside. She and her husband have had the business for more than a decade, adding to her other business endeavor: a cleaning company, called Cleaning with TLC.
“It keeps me busy and out of trouble,” Knight-Powell said. “And Kalama’s a small town–I’m not trying to get rich, I’m trying to pay my bills.”
But Saturday morning, her husband came into the shop around 5 a.m. to make coffee before heading out on a fishing trip. When he arrived, he saw the back door was open. Once he stepped inside, he saw a burglar was looting the office.
The safe and the video surveillance recording system were on the desk.
“He jumps on the gate, and he’s holding the gate and holding the guy here,” Knight-Powell said of her husband, referring to the metal gate that secures the open office area from the rest of the building. “And the guy’s overpowering him and screaming in his face the whole time, ‘This isn’t going to be good for you!’”
It was hours before the laundromat was set to open, and she said her husband wasn’t able to hold the guy for long.
He managed to get away through the back door.
Knight-Powell was just thankful her husband was okay, and she thought the worst was over.
“I was thinking God’s blessed us, because the cash register’s still there,” she said.
Then, Thursday morning, it happened again.
This time, the burglar wasn’t caught in the act, but the cash register was taken, along with the change machine for the washers and dryers–which had been in a metal frame bolted to the floor and the wall.
Since her safe had already been stolen, Knight-Powell said she was keeping her daily sales money in the change machine.
Nearly a week’s worth of profits was gone.
“It had $1,168 in it, at least,” she said.
She also lets the Boy Scouts set up a Christmas tree lot on the side of her property, and when the scouts are in school and the lot is unattended, she will take the payments from customers and set it aside in a separate envelope.
That was stolen, too.
“I’m speechless," Knight-Powell said. "It doesn’t just affect us, you know?”
She said several other businesses have also been targeted in the last several weeks; she wants everyone to be aware and watch out for each other.
She’s trying her best to not let this setback steal her Christmas spirit.
“They can steal all the material things they want, but they can’t steal what’s in our heart,” Knight-Powell said, in tears. “We’re rich in different ways. We’re rich with what God has given us around us, so that’s what I’m going by. I just hope they catch him.”
If you know anything about these crimes that can help, give Kalama Police a call.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.