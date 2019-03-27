Kalama teen sentenced to 2 days in jail, work crew detail for pushing friend off bridge

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A 19-year-old from Kalama was sentenced to two days in jail and ordered to serve on a work crew for pushing her friend off a bridge.
The incident was caught on camera in August and an investigation was launched by law enforcement.
Tay’lor Smith was then charged in the case. Earlier this month, she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.
Smith pushed her friend, Jordan Holgerson, off a bridge that crosses the Lewis River at Moulton Falls County Park on Aug. 8, 2018.
Court documents state Holgerson fell about 60 feet before hitting the water. She sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized for several days as a result of the push and fall.
Court documents state Smith told investigators she pushed Holgerson off the bridge to help her overcome her fear and not to hurt her, but Holderson said the push was unwanted.
Smith was sentenced Wednesday and was ordered to immediately be booked into jail. She will then serve 38 days on a work crew. She was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.
A statement from Holgerson was read in court Wednesday and outlined her injuries and trauma from the incident. Smith later made a tearful apology in court, however Holgerson’s mother then said Smith has shown no remorse through this entire process.
