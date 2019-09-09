COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A Kalama woman accused of plotting to murder her husband, his mother and his new girlfriend faced a judge on Monday.
Dawn Renee Rolfe, 54, was arrested Friday and arraigned in court Monday on charges of attempted murder, felony harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Court documents state she shared her plan to kill the three intended victims with another person, who ultimately contacted law enforcement.
A probable cause affidavit states that Rolfe said she wished she could personally shoot her husband and tell him, “My face is the last thing you are going to see.”
Rolfe intended to pay someone “a couple hundred dollars up front,” along with items from their home, to carry out the murders, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states the plot was in retaliation for the couple’s pending divorce.
Court records state Rolfe wanted to make the killings look like a home invasion, and had been surveilling the victims. She also went to a Portland strip club to contact people about carrying out the crimes, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states Rolfe asked someone she knew to get her a pistol, since she isn’t legally allowed to own one due to a prior conviction, and described ways to alter it and remove evidence from the gun.
Last Friday, the witness contacted Rolfe to let her know the gun was ready and she could pick it up. Deputies said they were there when Rolfe arrived and took her into custody after she took possession of the pistol.
A probable cause affidavit states Rolfe admitted to deputies that she had verbalized the murder plot, but claimed it was "all just fantasy and drunk talk."
Rolfe made a tearful appearance in court Monday and blew a kiss to someone in the courtroom.
She was ordered to remain in jail without bail and have no contact with the intended victims.
Investigators stated they do not believe Rolfe’s desire to see her intended victims killed will subside due to her arrest and, “She will continue to pose a significant threat” if released, according to court documents.
