COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A Kalama woman is under arrest, accused of plotting a murder-for-hire to kill her ex-husband and two other people.
According to investigators, 54-year-old Dawn Rolfe planned it as revenge for her husband leaving her.
Cowlitz County deputies say she talked about the plan with another person, describing in detail how it would be carried out and how she’d pay for it.
Detectives say she even talked about getting a gun and how to remove evidence from it.
Rolfe was arrested when a witness told her a gun was available and she showed up to get it.
She was booked into the Cowlitz County jail on three counts of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of felony harassment and one count of unlawful possession of firearm in the second degree.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.