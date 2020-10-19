COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A Kalama woman was sentenced to 33 years in prison for plotting to kill her husband, his mother and his new girlfriend.
Dawn Renee Rolfe, 55, was convicted last month on charges of conspiracy to commit murder.
She was arrested in September 2019.
Court documents state she shared her plan to kill the three intended victims with another person, who ultimately contacted law enforcement.
Rolfe intended to pay someone “a couple hundred dollars up front,” along with items from their home, to carry out the murders, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states the plot was in retaliation for the couple’s pending divorce.
Court records outlined how Rolfe planned to make the killings look like part of a home invasion and how she asked someone she knew to get her a gun, since Rolfe has a prior conviction.
A probable cause affidavit states Rolfe admitted to deputies that she had verbalized the murder plot, but claimed it was "all just fantasy and drunk talk."
Investigators recommended no bail for Rolfe after her arrest, stating she would continue to pose “a significant threat” to her intended victims if released.
On Monday, Rolfe was sentenced to 33 years and two months in prison, along with three years of post-prison supervision.
