PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Demonstrators blocked a street in front of the federal courthouse in downtown Portland Thursday, joining a national protest against Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.
The demonstration comes after Dr. Kristine Blasey Ford’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week. Ford accuses Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were in high school.
Protesters in downtown Portland Thursday morning blocked traffic along Southwest 3rd and Main Street. Many carried signs. Others painted hands across their mouths, to symbolize being silenced.
“We need to stop appointing men to the Supreme Court who have a history of sexually assaulting and harassing women,” Andrea Paluso, a demonstration organizer, said. “We need to stop using our U.S. Senate and our court system and justice system to silence women and to continue violence against them.”
Protesters say the demonstration in Portland Thursday morning is in solidarity with other people who are demonstrating at the offices of their congressional representatives.
Protesters say the goal is to sway their representatives’ vote on the Supreme Court nominee.
