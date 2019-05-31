TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – An Oregon State Police trooper helped rescue a kayaker from the Wilson River on Thursday.
Oregon State Police say the trooper happened to be nearby when a report of two kayakers overturned and stuck in the Wilson River was called into Tillamook 911.
When the trooper arrived, he found a kayaker halfway submerged in the rapids and holding onto a paddle that was held by the other kayaker.
A rope connected to the kayak was tangled around the man’s foot, pulling him down the rapids.
A nearby resident brought out a rope and helped the trooper cut the other cord and pull the man to safety.
The kayaker was severely hypothermic, so the trooper wrapped him in a space blanket and multiple yellow blankets until medics arrived. Medics packed the man over a chute of rapids and out a trail to their vehicles.
“Timing is everything,” OSP wrote on Facebook. “Very lucky to have help so close by or this harrowing event could have ended very differently.”
