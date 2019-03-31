Kayakers rescued from South Santiam River in Sweet Home

SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) – Crews in Sweet Home rescued two kayakers from the South Santiam River on Sunday.
Sweet Home Fire District crews responded just before 10:30 a.m. to assist two women who had flipped their kayaks on the South Santiam River near Sun Lane.
Crews operated a rescue jet boat to help one of the victims, who was clinging to a small downed tree in the middle of the river.
The second victim was able to get back into her kayak and was directed to a riverbank near a home on Walkerwood Lane so crews could assist her.
Both kayakers said they were cold but didn’t need medical attention. Crews say both victims were wearing life jackets.
Crews say at the current river temperature of 43 degrees, the human body will lose dexterity within five minutes and unconsciousness can set in within 30 minutes. They’re reminding people to be careful and dress appropriately.
