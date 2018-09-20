LOWELL, OR (KPTV) - Three inflatable kayaks and other equipment was stolen from the Army Corps of Engineers at Lookout Point Dam in Lowell.
The equipment – including paddles, a dry bag and a pair of waders – were discovered missing by fish biologists from the parking lot at the corps’ Dexter Service Building below the dam Monday.
The area where the equipment is stored overnight and on weekends is behind a controlled access security gate. The kayaks were believed to have been removed using Dexter Lake and may have passed through one of the public-use areas around the lake.
The stolen kayaks included two blue and one dark green Aire brand, Lynx models with haul rings and straps on both ends.
The value of all the stolen items is $5,400.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Corps Watch National Hotline at 1-866-413-7970 and callers may remain anonymous.
