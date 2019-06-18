PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - On Tuesday, Keanon Lowe was honored by the Oregon Senate for his brave actions at Parkrose high school last month when he stopped a gunman on campus.
On May 17, Lowe who is the football coach and a security officer at Parkrose, saw a student with a shotgun walk into a packed classroom.
He wrestled the gun away from the student preventing what could have been a major tragedy.
Police said, because of Lowe, no one was hurt, and officers were able to take the suspect into custody.
Tuesday, a resolution was introduced in the Oregon Senate to honor Lowe for his selfless actions that day and it passed unanimously.
"This is an example of a split-second decision, he is an example of a hero,” Senator Lew Frederick said. “A true, honest to good hero. You can't get any more heroic than what he did. His example will be one that students will take for years, as an example of how they could respond in a life-threatening situation."
The former Duck football player also received the Medal of Honor from the Portland Police Bureau.
