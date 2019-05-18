PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Parkrose High School football coach Keanon Lowe tackled and detained a student with a gun inside the school on Friday.
On Saturday, the former University of Oregon football player tweeted, “I’m blessed to be alive and extremely happy that the students are safe.”
In a series of tweets, Lowe addressed the incident that led to the arrest of 18-year-old student Angel Granados Dias.
Police said Dias entered a classroom armed with a shotgun. A witness told FOX 12 Dias pointed the gun at his own chest, before he was detained by Lowe.
Lowe said on Twitter, “When I signed up to be a Security Guard, Football and Track & Field Coach for Parkrose High School, I did so to guide and coach young people whose shoes I had once been in. I had no idea, that I would one day have to put my life on the line like I did yesterday for my students.”
Lowe said he isn’t sure what’s next, but he wants “to be a part of the solution to school gun violence.”
He finished by thanking the Portland Police Bureau.
“When confronted with the test the universe presented me with, I didn't see any other choice but to act. Thank God, I passed,” Lowe said on Twitter.
Dias is facing charges of possession of a firearm in a public building, attempting to discharge a firearm at a school, reckless endangerment and possession of a loaded firearm in a public place.
When I signed up to be a Security Guard, Football and Track & Field Coach for Parkrose High School, I did so to guide and coach young people whose shoes I had once been in. I had no idea, that I would one day have to put my life on the line like I did yesterday for my students.— Keanon Lowe (@KeanonLowe) May 18, 2019
When confronted with the test the universe presented me with, I didn't see any other choice but to act. Thank God, I passed. I've spent the last 24 hours being more appreciative of my family and realizing we have a serious problem.— Keanon Lowe (@KeanonLowe) May 18, 2019
I'm blessed to be alive and extremely happy that the students are safe. I'm not sure what's next, I haven't had the time to really think about it. But I am sure I want to be a part of the solution to school gun violence. Thank you @PortlandPolice for your help #ParkroseHighSchool— Keanon Lowe (@KeanonLowe) May 18, 2019
RELATED:
5/18: Police: Parkrose HS student who brought shotgun to school arrested, booked into jail
5/17: Student with shotgun at Parkrose HS tackled by football coach, taken into custody by police
5/17: Fear turns to gratitude as parents, students reflect on Parkrose school and police response
5/17: Photos from the scene of Parkrose High School gun scare
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.