PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Keanon Lowe opened up Monday about detaining a student armed with a gun at Parkrose High School.
Lowe was at the Moda Center for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals between the Blazers and Warriors. He spoke to the media before the game about Friday’s gun scare.
“I was meant to be in that classroom and I was meant to stop a tragedy,” Lowe said.
The Parkrose High School football coach and former University of Oregon standout player said it started as a normal call when he was asked to meet a student in a classroom Friday morning.
Lowe works as a security guard at the school and said he often gets called out to talk with students or take them to the office.
Lowe said he was in the classroom for 15 to 20 seconds when the door opened and Angel Grandos Dias appeared with a shotgun.
“In a fraction of a second I analyzed everything really fast, saw the look on his face, the look in his eyes, saw the gun, realized it was a real gun and then my instincts just took over,” Lowe said.
Lowe said he put both hands on the gun, while Dias also kept two hands on the gun. Students then began screaming and running out of the classroom.
“I’m just making sure the barrel of that gun isn’t pointed towards them, isn’t pointed towards me, and I was able to wrestle it away and kind of save the day,” Lowe said.
Officers arrived and arrested Dias. He made his court appearance Monday on charges of possession of a weapon in a public building, possession of a loaded firearm in a public place, carrying or discharging a firearm in the city and reckless endangering.
Dias didn’t speak in court, but his attorney entered a plea of not guilty. Dias turned 19 on Monday.
Lowe reflected on the moments after he got the gun away from Dias.
“It was a real emotional time. It was emotional for him. It was emotional for me. In that time I felt compassion for him,” Lowe said.
Lowe said he has received support and appreciation from people all over the world. He said he’s looking forward to working to help find a solution to stop gun violence in schools.
Lowe was set to be honored by the Trail Blazers at Monday’s game.
“Love your kids, we have to protect that next generation. I look at myself as someone who wants to protect that next generation and wants to continue to spread love around this world, especially around Portland,” he said.
RELATED:
5/20: Student charged with bringing a shotgun to Parkrose HS appears in court
5/20: Parkrose HS students return to class following gun scare
5/18: Keanon Lowe on Parkrose gun scare: ‘I’m blessed to be alive and extremely happy that the students are safe’
5/18: Police: Parkrose HS student who brought shotgun to school arrested, booked into jail
5/17: Student with shotgun at Parkrose HS tackled by football coach, taken into custody by police
5/17: Fear turns to gratitude as parents, students reflect on Parkrose school and police response
5/17: Photos from the scene of Parkrose High School gun scare
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.