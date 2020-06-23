PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Fireworks go on sale in Oregon on Tuesday, and fire officials want to make sure people know how to use them safely.
Keep it legal and keep it safe - that's the big message from fire officials this year.
With professional shows across the state getting canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, firefighters are anticipating more people may have their own shows at home.
Deputy Fire Marshal Doug Nolan with Tualatin Valley Fire says people should only use legal fireworks, which are ones that don't explode or fly into the air.
Nolan says if people get caught using illegal fireworks they could face a fine between $500 to $2,500.
Nolan adds to be mindful of your neighbors.
"Making sure you can maintain social distance, be cognizant of group sizes and everyone else, as well as hours you're lighting fireworks so you can be respectful of others throughout the evening," Nolan said.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal has a safety list to follow when lighting fireworks:
- Be prepared: Always keep water nearby
- Be safe: Keep children and pets away
- Be responsible: Soak fireworks in a bucket of water before throwing them away, and never re-light a "dud" firework. Wait 15-20 minutes then soak it in a bucket of water.
- Be aware: Only use legal fireworks in legal places.
For a full list of safety tips, visit www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/sfm/Pages/Fireworks.aspx.
Firework sales run through July 6 in Oregon.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.