PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Multiple demonstrations were planned nationwide on Tuesday to mark the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's murder.
In Portland, approximately 150 people marched through Southeast Portland Tuesday afternoon. Organizers in Portland said the march is to remember Floyd and the impact and change he has made. They also said they want people to continue to come out to protest because some change has happened, there is still more work to be done.
The group chants, “Out of your house and into the streets!” as they continue to march. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/y04xHwavrR— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) May 26, 2021
"Continue to show up. Continue to fight. Continue to use your platform and advocate for Black lives, and don't stop. It doesn't stop at George Floyd," March organizer Oria B. said. "It stops when every Black person has received justice, we get equal rights and we're treated like everyone else. I think the big message is to keep showing up, keep fighting even when you're tired, pull through. This is what matters."
The group is marching through SE Portland chanting and heading toward the Burnside Bridge. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/NPMxaTOAsT— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) May 26, 2021
The group is crossing the Burnside Bridge now. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/NdSHh0gauR— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) May 26, 2021
A powerful scene here on the Burnside Bridge as those marching sit in silence to remember George Floyd for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/tjE9gBJ53N— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) May 26, 2021
Another demonstration is planned for later this evening.
