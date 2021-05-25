George Floyd 1 anniversary

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Multiple demonstrations were planned nationwide on Tuesday to mark the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's murder.

In Portland, approximately 150 people marched through Southeast Portland Tuesday afternoon. Organizers in Portland said the march is to remember Floyd and the impact and change he has made. They also said they want people to continue to come out to protest because some change has happened, there is still more work to be done.

"Continue to show up. Continue to fight. Continue to use your platform and advocate for Black lives, and don't stop. It doesn't stop at George Floyd," March organizer Oria B. said. "It stops when every Black person has received justice, we get equal rights and we're treated like everyone else. I think the big message is to keep showing up, keep fighting even when you're tired, pull through. This is what matters."

Another demonstration is planned for later this evening.

