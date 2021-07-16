PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An early wildfire season could have impacts on summer plans, especially for those planning outdoor trips.
Fires threaten homes as well as campgrounds and other outdoor activities.
We’ve seen how unpredictable wildfire season can be in Oregon. This year alone, new wildfires are burning regularly and there are two mega fires burning in our region.
The Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon has grown to more than 241,000 acres. The Snake River Complex Fire has burned more than 102,000 acres along the Snake River.
The Snake River Complex Fire is not threatening land in Oregon right now, but officials are asking people to limit some activities on the river for helicopters to collect water.
Some others say other fires around the region could also put their plans in jeopardy.
“We are keeping close eye on the Grandview Fire because we do operate climbs in the central Cascades. We have a climb out at South Sister this week and another, I think, at Three Finger Jack,” said Sarah Bradham, the acting executive director for the Mazamas.
The Mazamas is a rock climbing group in Portland that plans climbs all across Oregon. They say climbers have to be cautious of avalanches in the winter and spring and wildfires in the summer and fall.
“One thing to consider with fires is you may perfectly safe to go into an area, but if you’ve got a significant smoke situation with a high AQI score, it may not be very fun,” said Bradham.
While Mazamas may be participating in more extreme outdoor activities, they say even everyday hikers need to be prepared for wildfires. That includes very basic hikes, like at Multnomah Falls.
“There’s the Eagle Creek Fire a couple of years ago, where people were out with flip flops who were out on the trail, just really expecting to saunter up the trail a mile or two and back, got stuck out overnight and ended up having to hike like 10 miles,” Bradham said.
Bradham says that all outdoor enthusiasts should carry the basics on them. She says that includes food, water and sturdy shoes. She also says to always make sure someone knows where you are and what your plan is.
She said she recommends that people fill out the self-issued permits at the trailhead.
“We had a situation a couple years ago where one of our teams got cut off by fire, a fire that had not started when they went into an area and the forest service got a hold of them and gave them alternative plans of where to hike out,” Bradham said.
It’s also important to keep track of road closures that are currently in place and roads that are threatened. That way you don’t get cut off by fire.
