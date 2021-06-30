KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - As Washington and Oregon start getting back to pre-pandemic normalcy, a Keizer man who barely survived COVID-19 has a message to everybody counting the virus out.
"You don't want to go through what I went through," Ira Jackson said.
The 62-year-old former Silverton Middle School custodian had his life turned upside down by the virus, which landed him in the hospital for five months starting in December. Jackson told FOX 12 he was intubated two separate times and had to get two tracheotomies.
"When I finally did come out of it, they were saying I was miracle, because they didn't expect me to live," Jackson said.
Jackson says he only remembers bits and pieces of his hospital stays. He was transferred to different facilities multiple times, and says he was under anesthesia and hallucinating for much of the 20-week battle. He lost about 50 pounds.
"When you pinch somebody or you touch him, he wasn't responding," Ira's wife, Gracie, said.
Gracie said she refused doctor's suggestions to put Ira on comfort medications and let him go. He finally came around in May.
"Just to sit up was a battle," Jackson said.
The rest of his life will be a battle, too. He takes around a dozen different medications per day, can't go anywhere without his oxygen tank, and gets winded making his way from the front door to the car in the driveway.
"It's like being tethered to something, or being on a chain," Jackson said.
Sometimes it's exhausting to talk, Jackson said, but he still wants to use his voice to remind people how powerful coronavirus can be.
"Our governor may have opened up the state, but the virus is still out there and people need not forget that," Jackson said.
He got the first dose of the vaccine in May, and urges others who are on the fence about it to get it, too. After all, he considers himself one of the lucky ones.
"I'm always going to be on oxygen, I lost my career, at least I have my life," Jackson said.
He thinks he caught COVID-19 back in November from Gracie, who works in an assisted living facility. Gracie says a rapid test she took after experiencing symptoms came back negative at the time.
