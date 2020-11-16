KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - This year, amid a pandemic, FOX 12 will regularly go inside Keizer Elementary to share the stories of teachers, staff and students firsthand, in a new series called "Keizer Strong."
First, FOX 12 spoke with administrators there to learn a little bit about the school and the people who make it up.
“The first time I came to Keizer and I opened my car door and I looked at the school, it’s a beautiful school from outside but the truth is, this is a building right," said Lizi Aguilar-Nelson. "A school is really when kids are here, when parents are here, when community members are here, when instruction is happening, that’s really what makes a building a school.”
Aguilar-Nelson is the principal at Keizer Elementary, her first year there.
“Yeah, new school during a pandemic" she said.
But she said it didn't take long to learn the current empty building is in no way a representation of Keizer or the people who aren't here to fill it.
“Nowadays, it is a little bit different or a lot a bit different, but instruction is still happening, teachers are still collaborating, working together," said Aguilar-Nelson. "That relationship among community, parents, students, teachers is there and it’s stronger.”
“Connecting with our families, that’s something we both really enjoy doing," said Erica Manzo.
Manzo is the assistant principal at Keizer Elementary. Just like Aguilar-Nelson, it's her first year at the school.
“We really felt welcomed here at Keizer Elementary," said Manzo. "The staff immediately, you know, was responsive, was excited about having us here, being two bilingual, bicultural administrators. I think they saw it as an asset here at Keizer."
In a school where more than 50 percent of the kids are Hispanic and for some English is a second language, Manzo said having diverse leadership and staff isn't just helpful, it's crucial.
“Students can connect to the teachers, the administrators that look like them, that talk like them, speak like them and so I think that just students are more likely to graduate and continue with their education if they can see us as role models as well here, serving our community," said Manzo.
Still, a school year outside of the classroom has had its challenges.
“For a lot of people, students, parents, teachers, technology was our biggest curve," said Aguilar-Nelson.
"We had parents coming out to the school and using our WiFi from outside of our school and we said yep, if that’s what’s preventing you from accessing CDL then park your car outside, you know, as long as it’s warm inside then you can do that," said Manzo. "We had families coming outside the door and they had the little benches there and they were like just help us out, we need to know and learn and so our staff was ready to help them and make sure they were able to access their distance learning.”
But they said with a school built on a passion for students and teaching, every day gets better and better.
“I think the saying it takes a community, take a village to raise a kid, right now during this pandemic, it’s really when we see it and I’ve seen it and I’ve experienced it almost every day," said Aguilar-Nelson.
“I think just knowing our teachers are working so hard to prepare those lessons, to engage our students, to connect with the families, I think that just shows, you know, how we say Keizer Strong, that’s what we are," said Manzo.
FOX 12 will continue to share the stories that come out of Keizer Elementary throughout the school year, on air and online.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.