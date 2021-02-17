KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - This year, amid a pandemic, FOX 12 will regularly go inside Keizer Elementary to share the stories of teachers, staff and students firsthand, in a series called "Keizer Strong."
FOX 12 most recently sat down with school counselors at Keizer, who have had the important job of caring for students' mental health this year.
“Kids, I think, are having a hard time right now," said April Starr. “Definitely the social connection."
"There’s just a neat, kind of bond that happens with elementary school kids and it’s developmentally part of, you know, they need that interaction," Starr continued.
Starr is a school counselor at Keizer Elementary, along with Ryan Murphy.
“Some identifying students with struggles have decreased," said Murphy.
Murphy told FOX 12 that despite a difficult year and reaching out to kids as much as possible, they've heard from fewer students needing their help.
“Things that would be a normal interaction in school, whether it’s tattling or gossip or girl drama, it doesn’t happen as much," said Murphy. "But at the same time, that’s not bad, but it might not be good either, because you don’t know what’s happening."
That's why Murphy and Starr are ready for kids to come back into the classroom, starting early next month.
“So, there might be a big backlog of, 'oh man, this student is struggling with this' and we couldn’t necessarily pin it down with COVID, but now that they’re back in building, we can get them identified for specific things," said Murphy.
They're also aware kids will have to adapt, some more than others.
“I’m curious with our younger students, like kindergarten and first grade, because you see a lot of that separation anxiety from parents and that’s very normal for that age group, so what’s that going to look like now that a lot of kids have been home with their families for so long," said Starr.
While school will look a lot different when everyone returns, Keizer Strong means they're all in this together.
“We care about your kids and I think families are really appreciating their teachers and the staff that work at school, knowing we have their best interest at heart, whether it’s education, learning or even social or emotional health as well," said Starr.
