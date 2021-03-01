KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - This school year, amid a pandemic, FOX 12 is regularly going inside Keizer Elementary to share the stories of teachers, staff and students firsthand, in a series called "Keizer Strong."
With Salem-Keizer Public Schools starting to welcome kids back inside the classroom Tuesday, FOX 12 most recently spoke with teachers at Keizer Elementary about what goes into preparing for the first day of in-person learning.
Taylor Miller teaches third grade at Keizer Elementary.
"It’s going to be a game-changer when kids come back," said Miller.
Miller said preparing to meet them in-person looks a lot different than previous years. For one, she's currently taking things out of her classroom, instead of bringing more in.
“As you can see, on my walls there’s not much, so we’ve taken a lot down, our tables are spread out," said Miller. "You know, we’ve had to put away our carpets, our teacher chairs, all of the things that make the classroom, you know, a warm space and comforting environment.”
Her kids will soon come on different days in two different cohorts, all while still learning online some of the time.
"A lot of work goes into, 'okay, are we still going to be doing online versus what are we going to be utilizing in the actual classroom,'" she said. "What can we pass out to kids that we’re not necessarily going to need to get back from them?”
"I’m going to need to make sure I have really clear directions already set up and around the room and posters to remind them, you know, we’re washing our hands, we’re socially distanced," said Lauren McGee.
McGee teaches fourth grade at Keizer. She said a lot of preparation means getting the kids ready for what to expect.
"I’ve been talking to my class about this is what it’s going to look like," said McGee. "I’ve shown them our classroom, virtually in our Zoom meetings."
"I’ve started putting my mask on sometimes to show them, this is how you’re going to see me when you’re here in person," she continued. "And, you’re going to have to wear your mask also for most of the day, except when you’re eating lunch."
Both McGee and Miller said it's also important to connect with families now, so everyone is on the same page about what a school day will look like.
“I think it’s really important for people to know that it is such a team effort," said McGee. "You know, all of these things that we’re doing, the school, the parents and the kids are all having to really work together to make this possible and to make it safe for everybody.”
FOX 12 was told the first week back at school is mostly going to be about teaching kids new safety protocols and what's expected to keep everyone safe.
