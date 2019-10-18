KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - While many Oregonians anxiously wait for the newest In-N-Out Burger to open, the fast food chain is already hiring.
According to In-N-Out's website, the Keizer location is looking for store associates and custodial employees.
The fast food chain offers benefits to employees like flexible-schedules and paid vacations. Full-time employees are eligible to receive medical, dental, vision, and other insurance benefits.
The Keizer location is still under construction.
So far, there is no specific date on when it will be ready to welcome hungry customers.
Anyone interested in applying can click here.
