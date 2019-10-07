KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – A Keizer man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself on three separate occasions in a Safeway parking lot.
Police said 21-year-old Lizandro Garcia-Guzman exposed his genitals and was inappropriately touching himself when a woman called 911 on Wednesday.
“I did the right thing, I believe,” said Kimberly Lomboy.
Lomboy said she was in the parking lot when she spotted a man touching himself while standing next to his SUV.
“At that point, with my 2-year-old granddaughter in the back, I panicked,” she said.
Lomboy said she took photos of him and called police when he grabbed a shopping cart and went inside the store.
She said she was getting his license plate for police when the man came back outside toward his SUV.
That’s when the suspect noticed her and exposed himself again, said Lomboy.
“If the granddaughter, or if I had my grandson – if they were any older – the effect on those children would have been horrifying,” Lomboy said.
She told FOX 12 she believes Garcia-Guzman should have faced harsher consequences.
“If a man goes outside and goes to the restroom, that’s public indecency. If a man looks at a woman right in her face, walking in public and pulls out his genitals and starts doing what he’s doing, that is not public indecency,” Lomboy said.
According to police, Garcia-Guzman admitted to the crime and told officers he’d exposed himself at the store two other times previously.
Garcia-Guzman is out of jail on bail.
FOX 12 reached Garcia-Guzman by phone Monday night. He said he didn’t want to comment on the charges against him.
Garcia-Guzman faces three counts of public indecency. He is scheduled to be back in court on Tuesday.
