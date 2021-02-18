Keizer man rallies volunteers for tree cleanup

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Tens of thousands of Oregon homes and businesses remain without power Thursday night, one week after ice and snow swept through the state.
As utility crews work around the clock to turn the lights and heat back on, a Keizer man decided he wanted to help.
Aaron Burrell is organizing a group of volunteers for fallen tree cleanup on Friday, February 19.
He said he felt compelled to do something after last week's storm wreaked havoc on trees and powerlines. Burrell told FOX 12 that he rented a U-Haul trailer and a chainsaw to help remove debris so utility crews can continue to work to restore power.
"We know that you need to be certified to run a chainsaw, so we do have off-duty firefighters that are trained in that," Burrell said.
He estimates he has about 25 people lined up to help, as of Thursday night. But he's looking for more.
"We just want to help these members that you know, may be elderly, that may be ill, that don't know how to run a chainsaw," Burrell said.
Burrell said the plan is meet in front of the Capitol building in Salem at 8 a.m. Friday, and dispatch groups to some of the hardest-hit spots around the Salem/Keizer area.
Burrell urges people to bring whatever equipment or vehicles they may have/ He estimates that volunteers will be out working the entire day.
If you can't meet right at 8 a.m. but still want to help, contact Burrell via his Facebook page to locate the volunteer groups.
