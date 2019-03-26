Keizer man's story of survival and loss in deadly house fire

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – Dan Garcher is just getting home from the hospital.
“It was strange to come home,” he told FOX 12.
Nearly three weeks ago, Dan Garcher and his wife, Linda Garcher, were startled awake by what was happening next door.
“There was just no time to run and get clothes on,” Dan Garcher said.
It was early morning on March 3. Their neighbor’s mobile home was melting in Rainbow Garden Mobile Village on Chemawa Loop Northeast in Keizer. Fire was everywhere.
“It just amazes me how fast fire takes over,” said Dan Garcher. “It was just so fast.”
Firefighters say the smoke alarms in their neighbor’s home were not working. Toby, the oversized chocolate lab, was their fire alarm.
“He was the best hero,” said Dan Garcher.
Dan and Linda didn’t know exactly what came over them, but they ran towards the inferno.
“It was just, find out where the scream was coming from. And just… quick as we could to get there,” said Dan.
The Garchers were hearing the last moments of Mate Mezei, their next-door neighbor. They couldn’t get to him.
Mate’s wife, Maria, would survive because of Dan and Linda.
“We just want people to understand that there was a great loss next door,” said Linda.
“And the fact that we had a second chance at life. You see things like this happen. You realize how fast life goes, and we were given a second chance,” said Dan.
Dan’s neighbors are now looking out for him, bringing them more food than they can eat.
Between visitors, Linda is helping Dan heal – body and soul.
“Linda Lou, she’s my angel. She keeps us, keeps me grounded. Keeps me healing,” said Dan.
Now Dan is home with his family, and back in his community.
“Our landlord, Ron, said it best when he said, ‘Well, now you have 117 new family members, instead of just neighbors. It felt good just to feel that,” said Dan.
Dan isn’t going anywhere. Given the chance, he says he’d do it all over again.
“Something told us we were meant to be here just to help people,” said Dan.
The Mezei family says with the loss of Mate, they’re taking life one day at a time.
Maria is out of the hospital, but losing their home has put a big financial strain on their family.
Mate and Maria’s daughter, Imola, tells FOX 12 they aren’t eager to ask for money but they do have a GoFundMe page up for anyone feeling inclined to donate.
