Keizer man shot to death near his home, police say

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a 27-year-old man found dead near his home in Keizer on Monday.
Bryan Franklin O’Conner was shot to death in the 400 block of Cummings Lane North, according to the Keizer Police Department.
Police on Tuesday said all people believed to be connected to the shooting have been located and said the community is not at risk.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner says O’Conner died from a single gunshot wound. Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Andrew Phelps at 503-390-3712 ext. 3497.
