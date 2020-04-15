KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - A Keizer woman says it’s a miracle her daughter, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, was able to battle and beat COVID-19.
She says her daughter’s story is one of positivity in a time when there is so much negativity.
Jill Matiskainen says her daughter, Nikki, was diagnosed with MS at age 19. She’s now in her early 40s. Recently, she had to move into a senior care facility, but before that went to the hospital for surgery. She was only at her care facility a few days before her health started to take a turn.
“She was starting to run a fever and they were starting to get worried about her, and then she was having shortness of breath, and so they sent her to the hospital,” Matiskainen said.
Matiskainen says Nikki stayed in the ER overnight and was then moved to the ICU. She had to be placed on a ventilator. Matiskainen says a few days later, test results came back positive for COVID-19 and Nikki was in the fight of her life.
“I’d get up and down calls like, ‘yeah, she’s moving a little bit’ or ‘no, she’s not moving at all,'" Matiskainen said. "She was on dialysis, of course the breathing machine, and she was just going downhill like crazy."
Things went so downhill that Matiskainen started to think about what her daughter’s funeral should look like.
“She’s young," Matiskainen said. "You wouldn’t think you’d have to worry about that. And so, I had no idea what she would want. So it was tough, it was really tough."
But during the 16 days in ICU, things started to turn around for Nikki, and slowly, she got better. On Wednesday, she was able to return back home to her care facility in Keizer.
“That’s the first time I saw her in over a month,” Matiskainen said.
Friends and family gathered at The Oaks At Sherwood Park to see Nikki return back home.
“I wanted to go up and hug her so bad, but we had to keep our distance and they told me if I hugged her she’d have to go back to the hospital, so I thought, ‘okay,’” Matiskainen said.
So, everyone stood back, wearing party hats and holding signs and balloons to cheer Nikki on.
Matiskainen says multiple doctors told her it was a miracle that Nikki was alive. Now, Nikki is staying in isolation to protect her health. Matiskainen says she’s one happy mama.
“Now back in the nursing home, her spirits are up and she’s calling me three times a day, so she’s doing much better,” Matiskainen said.
She says it’s thanks to a lot of prayers and her daughter’s fighting spirit that Nikki is here today.
“She’s strong," Matiskainen said. "And she’s determined. And I think she just decided she’s going to make it and pull herself out."
