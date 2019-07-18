Keizer police ask for help in cold case involving woman found dead in apartment in 2011

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – The Keizer Police Department is asking for help in a cold case that dates back to 2011.
Christine Speten, 43, was found dead by a relative inside her apartment off Orchard Court Northeast. According to investigators, the relative was dropping in on the apartment after not hearing from Speten for several days.
Detectives after Speten’s body was found Feb. 14, 2011 worked tirelessly on the case, but it remains unsolved, according to the police department.
Law enforcement asked for the public's help in the case Thursday.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Andy Phelps at 503-856-3497. People should reference case number 1101407 and can also share information anonymously at tips@keizer.org or at 503-859-3519.
